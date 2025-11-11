5 Lesser-Known Biker Hand Signals (And What They Mean)

Since the advent of motorized vehicles, manufacturers have put a lot of thought into making sure drivers can communicate crucial information to one another. Whether you're driving a car, truck, or motorcycle, you'll find a standard set of indicators, including blinkers for turning or changing lanes, as well as brake and reverse lights. Safely navigating the roads means using and paying attention to these indicators.

Motorcycle culture, however, has added another layer on top of these mechanical indicators. Because bikers often ride together in groups, they've developed a whole host of hand signals that can be used as an alternative to standard indicators or to communicate a wider range of information. Hand signals are crucial for communicating your intent while riding a motorcycle, but they're also useful for the wider driving population.

While most folks (motorcycle riders in particular) are familiar with basic hand signals like those for turning or stopping, there are plenty of others. These are five lesser-known hand signals motorcycle riders might use and what they mean.