2021 VW Tiguan SE R-Line Black RiNo Concept: Jamie Orr’s latest creation is a rugged beauty

The 2021 VW Tiguan SE R-Line Black RiNo Concept is the newest member of its Enthusiast Fleet family. It’s the latest brainchild of renowned Volkswagen collector and professional auto builder Jamie Orr, drawing inspiration from the Riverside North arts district in downtown Denver, Colorado.

“What I love about the Tiguan is that it performs just as well on sinuous backroads as it does on city streets,” said Orr. “I knew what the Tiguan represented for me and what I wanted to do stylistically with it.”

It starts with a 2021 VW Tiguan SE R-Line black with darkened exterior trim, adaptive foglights (that turn the light beam as you steer), and a panoramic sunroof. “This car can withstand the elements, but many Tiguan owners simply want a sports utility vehicle that is fun to drive in their daily lives,” added Orr.

Working with Marin Bikes, Orr fitted the Tiguan with a gloss black carbon-fiber Alpine2 Trail mountain bike suspended on a Thule T1 bike rack. “The idea is that this vehicle is capable of going on adventures with you,” said Orr. “The mountain bike is designed to function in difficult terrain, but it works well in any environment, just like the Tiguan.” The bike rack mounts to a 1,500lb rated 1.25” receiver, making it effortless to lug around your two-wheeled toys to the next cycling destination.

The 2021 VW Tiguan SE R-Line makes good use of its standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, eight-speed automatic gearbox, and optional all-wheel drivetrain (the Tiguan has standard FWD). Pumping out 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, the Tiguan has more than enough power to forge the roads less traveled. Orr decided to keep the engine bay stock and focused on enhancing the exterior appeal of the Tiguan instead.

The wider stance is courtesy of 50mm wider Continental SportContact 5P tires mounted on Rotiform OZR 20×10.5” wheels with black hexagonal center caps. Meanwhile, Solo-Werks height-adjustable coilover suspension improves handling while giving the Tiguan a wicked stance. Hiding beneath those gorgeous alloys are larger diameter Forge Motorsports USA brake rotors and six-piston Big Brake Kit calipers.

Other exterior features include genuine VW aluminum side steps (finished in black for this purpose), a factory extended rear spoiler, and a new front lip. Inside, it has a Dock & Hook Combination Base behind rear headrests, an LED light bar, and an air compressor with bicycle and car connectors. It also gets a CNC machined shift knob and synthetic shift boot from Black Forest Industries.

All in all, this VW Tiguan Black RiNo concept is pushing all the right buttons. Orr’s creation debuted last February at the EuroTripper event in Ft. Meyers, Florida. “These cars are created to support fan events around the country,” concluded Orr. “It’s Volkswagen’s way to celebrate everyone passionate about the brand and to showcase the exciting new products available.”