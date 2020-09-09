2021 Volkswagen Golf Variant and Alltrack debuts in Europe

Volkswagen recently unveiled two latest variants of the Mk8 Golf: Variant and Alltrack. Slated for release in Europe in late 2020 as 2021 models, the new Golf Variant and Alltrack are riding on a longer platform, although both models share the same height and width as the five-door Golf.

Yes, the newest VW Golf Variant and Alltrack are not arriving in SUV-crazy America, but that’s fine. At least we’re still getting the Golf GTI, and it comes complete with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. As a bonus, the GTI will also have a standard six-speed manual gearbox (VW’s 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic is optional.)

However, we’re not getting the hybrid-powered Golf GTE and its torque-rich powertrain producing 295 pound-feet of torque, and it seems we’ll also miss out on the Golf Variant and Alltrack. Still, it would be nice to have a Golf station wagon for buyers who can’t perish the thought of driving a bulky SUV or crossover. And when you think about it, station wagons are more practical, roomier in the real world, and sip less fuel, so it seems we’re missing out, as well.

Whatever the case, VW’s newest Golf Variant is significantly longer than its predecessor. It now spans 4.63 meters (182.28-inches) long and has a 2.68-meter (105.75-inch) wheelbase, which is more than a foot longer than the seventh-gen Golf Variant, which translates to massive legroom for second-row passengers. Cargo space is also plentiful with 611 liters (21.58 cubic feet) of available room with the rear seats in the upright position. Fold the rear seats down and you have up to 1,642 liters (58 cubic feet) to carry larger items.

The new Volkswagen Golf Variant shares the same front clip as the five-door Golf, but that’s where the similarities end. It has a sloping roofline and a unique rear window design. Engine choices for the Golf Variant includes both gasoline, diesel, and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Meanwhile, the Golf Alltrack is a more rugged version of the Golf Variant. It offers more ground clearance, rugged plastic body cladding, standard 4Motion all-wheel-drive, and a 4,400 pounds towing capacity. German VW dealerships will stat accepting pre-orders for the Golf Variant and Golf Alltrack starting on September 10, 2020. Pricing will be announced soon.