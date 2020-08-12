2021 Ram 1500 TRX reveal happens on August 17

Mark your calendar if you’ve been pining for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Ram is set to reveal its premiere Raptor-beating pickup truck this August 17, 2020. And yes, it took Ram (and other truck makers, for this matter) quite a while to come up with an off-road ready, performance-minded semi-monster truck like Ford’s now-iconic Raptor. But it seems Raptor fans will have plenty to think about once the Ram TRX arrives in showrooms by early 2021.

First shown as a concept back in 2016, Ram has been busy posting some teaser videos of the new TRX as early as January of this year. The biggest news, of course, has something to do with the TRX’s engine.

As it stands, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will crash the party with a Hellcat V8 engine from the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger Hellcat. We’re talking about a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 lurking under the hood producing 707 stampeding horsepower, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the Challenger Hellcat Redeye’s 797 horsepower V8, which we reckon will also be available for the Ram TRX.

If you’re one of the rare people who thinks 700-plus horses is too much for an off-road pickup truck, don’t despair. Ram will probably serve up the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and/or a 3.6-liter V6 in lower trim levels of the new Ram TRX, although we’re only speculating at the moment. But for sure, the Ram TRX will have an 8-speed automatic gearbox across the board with no manual option in sight.

And that’s fine since you’ll need to keep both hands on the wheel as you unleash the TRX’s mighty supercharged engine. Harnessing all that power is a Dynatrac Pro 60 rear axle with an electronic locking differential, an open differential front axle, and large six-piston brakes. The new Ram TRX will also come with standard coilover suspension offering up to 13-inches of suspension travel.

According to Ram, you can view the TRX’s live reveal on Facebook and YouTube. We’ll have more details about the newest Ram 1500 TRX early next week.