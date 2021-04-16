2021 Ram 1500 Mopar ’21 Special Edition is limited to 250 units

The 2021 Ram 1500 offers many ways for buyers to customize their trucks via the Mopar Custom Shop. Ram’s latest is the Mopar ’21 Special Edition. This appearance package is available exclusively to the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4. The Mopar ’21 Special Edition is limited to only 250 units (210 for the U.S. and 40 for Canada) and starts at $8,500.

“The Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 is a head-turning, factory-backed rig straight from our custom shop,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. The accessories are installed immediately after production by factory-trained specialists of the Mopar Custom Shop. “Across the entire Ram lineup, Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts, and accessories,” added Bosanac.

Both the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4 have standard 20-inch black custom wheels, all-season tires, body-colored bumpers, and fender flares, a Mopar bed step, and blacked-out grille badges, to name a few. The Mopar ’21 Special Edition package adds a few more goodies like black exhaust tips, black exterior decals, and a black grille surround.

Additionally, you also get cloth seats with light gray stitching and Mopar embroidery, a pair of nifty Molle bags on the seatbacks, black Mopar running boards, tow hooks, adjustable tie-downs, and all-weather floor liners. Also included is a spray-in bedliner and a one-piece body-color tonneau cover.

Of course, each Ram 1500 Mopar ’21 Special Edition gets an exclusive owner’s kit featuring a custom-made, metal certificate of authenticity with a serialized vehicle-build number. Standard in the Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine pumping out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed Torque Flite automatic transmission.

As we said, Ram is only building 250 units of the 1500 Mopar ’21 Special Edition for the United States and Canada. If you fancy the idea of a limited-edition Ram 1500, the Mopar ’21 package is only available at selected Ram dealerships. The available colors are Billet Silver, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, and Bright White.