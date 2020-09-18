Ram 1500 Built to Serve third edition celebrates 73rd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force

Ram is launching the third installment of its 1500 Built to Serve Edition this week. Back in November last year, the first installment of Ram 1500 Built to Serve models was launched as a tribute to the U.S. Army. Next, the U.S. Navy version came last June and is available in Diamond Black or Gator Green paint. And now, the third installment of Ram’s 1500 Built to Serve model is ready for action, just in time to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force this September 18.

“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

Similar to the Ram 1500 Built to Serve models for the Army and Navy, the Air Force version is available in two exclusive paint colors. Ram is allocating 1,500 units in Billet Silver while 1,250 units are available with an Anvil paint job. Both versions receive an all-black interior with light gray accent stitching. Also standard are 20-inch dark gray aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, an all-black grille, black bumpers, darkened lighting elements, and larger 4.0-inch black exhaust tips.

Every Ram 1500 Built to Serve edition also comes with a United States flag and commemorative ‘Built to Serve’ decals for the exterior and interior. Buyers are given free rein to further customize the cabin with their personal flags, patches, nameplates, and slogans via embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and inboard shoulder panel.

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition comes standard with the 4×4 Off-Road Group package. This includes tow hooks, heavy-duty shock absorbers, hill-descent control, an electronic-locking rear axle, and protective skid plates for the front suspension, fuel tank, steering gear, and transfer case.

The U.S. Air Force version of the Ram 1500 will arrive in showrooms starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. Furthermore, new Built to Serve models for the Marines and Coast Guard are launching in the coming months. And since the U.S. Military is made up of six branches, it begs the question: Will Ram build a Space Force version?