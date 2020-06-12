Ram unleashes the second installment of 1500 Built to Serve special edition model

The ‘Built to Serve Edition’ Ram 1500 trucks are created to honor all five branches of the United States military. Back in November 2019, Ram unleashed its first batch of 1500 Built to Serve models to commemorate the army. And now, the latest series of Built to Serve trucks are dedicated to the men and women of the U.S. Navy.

Each batch of Ram’s 1500 Built to Serve models are available in two paint colors. The U.S. Army version was offered in Gator Green and Diamond Black, while the next installment is exclusively available in Patriot Blue and Ceramic Gray. Ram is only building 1,000 units per color of the 1500 Built to Serve Edition and each truck comes standard with a plethora of patriotism-inspired kit.

“Ram honors those who serve or have served in the United States with distinction and we continue to welcome volunteers to our Ram Nation volunteer efforts,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA North America. “Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are familiar with the ‘Built to Serve’ adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

Each Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition receives an all-black grille, darkened lighting elements, black bumpers, dual four-inch black exhaust tips, and 20-inch gray wheels, the latter of which is unique to the Built to Serve Edition. Of course, each truck is garnished with a United States flag and Built to Serve decals on both the interior and exterior. Additionally, owners are given free rein to personalize their trucks with custom patches, flags, slogans, or nameplates.

Also standard is a lockable console storage bin, sports seats wrapped in cloth and vinyl, black chrome interior trim, and all-weather rubberized floor liners. Each Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition includes the 4×4 Off-Road Group package which throws in some rugged goodies like skid plates, all-terrain tires, heavy-duty shock absorbers, and an electronic locking rear axle. Meanwhile, hill-descent control and tow hooks are also included in the package.

The second installment of Built to Serve Ram trucks are arriving at dealerships later this month to coincide with Flag Day this Sunday, June 14. The Built to Serve package starts at $2,795 and is offered on all powertrains and body styles of the Ram 1500. Furthermore, the next editions paying homage to the U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard are expected to roll out in the coming months.