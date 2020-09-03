2021 Ram 1500 pickup offers a range of options

The 2021 Ram 1500 is now official with properly equipped models offering up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2300 pounds of payload capacity. The truck is also available with the eTorque mild hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency for both the V6 and V8 configurations. Ram says that the truck is America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup offering 480 pound-feet of torque with a towing capacity of 12,560 pounds.

New for 2021 is the Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition offering special badging on the doors, tailgate, cluster, seats, floor mats, instrument panel, console, and more. This version of the truck has a Mountain Brown dipped interior color with unique door bolsters, seat inserts, trim bezels, center stack surround, speaker grills, Berber carpet, and a metal pedal kit. The 1500 gets an all-new head-up display unit that is the first application in an FCA vehicle.

The HUD is an optional full-color unit that can show five different content areas at once and is customizable. The truck also has a new digital rearview mirror as an option with the 9.2-inch wide LCD monitor that shows video in real-time from a rear-facing camera and can be used as a traditional mirror. Trailer Reverse Steering Control is now available in the Trailer Package allowing the driver to enter measurements before the camera tracks the trailer position to backup and guide the trailer.

The feature allows users to turn a dial left or right in the direction they want to trailer to go for easier backing. The Ram 1500 Snow Plow Prep option is available featuring a 220-amp alternator, truck-side plow wiring harness, and rear power-sliding window with defroster. Retractable trailer mirrors are available as a standalone option or with the 360-degree Surround View camera.

The off-road package included with the available 4×4 Off-Road Group shows ride height, transfer case position, pitch and roll, and accessory gauges. Buyers can also option the truck with a Trailer Light Check and Trailer Tire Pressure monitoring as part of the Trailer Package. A Wired Trailer Camera Prep Kit is offered on all 2021 1500 models. All versions of the truck get a new 12-inch Uconnect 4C 12-inch touchscreen.