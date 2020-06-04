2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS receives updated MBUX multimedia and new paint colors

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS and AMG CLS are receiving a few updates. And when we say ‘few,’ we really mean it. In fact, the updates consist only of a new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, more safety kit, and two new silver-based paint colors: Mojave Silver and Cirrus Silver.

All of this is expected given the third-gen CLS is relatively new and only debuted last year. Replacing the aging COMAND infotainment in the 2021 CLS is Mercedes’ innovative MBUX, which consists of two 12.3-inch displays stretching from the instrument console to the dashboard.

The system is powered by artificial intelligence with predictive functions. It also has augmented reality for the navigation display to provide an interactive driving experience like no other.

According to Mercedes-Benz, potential buyers can add an optional MBUX Interior Assist feature. Equipped with movement recognition, the system offers intuitive controls of the HVAC and MBUX functions without pressing buttons.

Also new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS is active brake assist, which is now standard across the lineup. The system can automatically apply full braking power to avoid colliding with pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. The new CLS is equipped with a full plethora of active safety features including active speed limit assist, active distance assist with DISTRONIC, and active stop-and-go assist.

Meanwhile, Mercedes refused to tinker with the mechanicals in this mild update. The CLS 450 and CLS 450 4MATIC are still powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six motor with EQ Boost. Producing 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, the CLS 450 (RWD) sprints to 60 mph in a scant 5.1-seconds. In the meantime, the CLS 450 4MATIC achieves the feat in 4.8-seconds.

If you want a faster version, the AMG CLS 53 is right for the picking. It comes with an AMG-tuned 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. With this much power, the AMG model has little trouble rushing to 60 mph in only 4.4-seconds. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The updated 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS and AMG CLS will arrive in North American dealerships later this year. Pricing is yet to be unveiled, but a standard CLS 450 starts at around $71,000 while the AMG CLS is at $82,000.