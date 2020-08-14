2021 Lexus LX 570: See what’s new

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 remains one of the most luxurious and off-road capable sport-utility vehicles money can buy. And since Lexus is made by Toyota, the LX 570 carries with it the famed reliability and all-conquering prowess of its Land Cruiser sibling. But for 2021, the LX 570 has more standard features, an updated LX Sport package, and an exclusive Inspiration Series available in White Pearl or Black Onyx paint.

Let’s start with the hardware. The 2021 Lexus LX 570 remains motivated by a burly 5.7-liter V8 engine producing 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. The engine is connected to an 8-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via a standard full-time 4WD system. The driveline has a Torsen limited-slip center differential, a locking center differential, and five selectable terrain modes along with 8.9-inches of ground clearance.

Amazon Alexa compatibility is now standard along with a 12.3-inch infotainment display with a remote touch interface, 20-inch wheels (21-inch rollers are optional), a power memory system for the driver’s seat, steering wheel adjustment, and side mirrors, four-zone climate control (with a concierge feature that monitors the temperature in each of the four zones inside the cabin), and semi-aniline perforated leather upholstery.

Meanwhile, the LX Sport package is updated for 2021. It now includes new 21-inch forged alloy wheels, a new front grille, body-color side mirrors with chrome accents, a black headliner, and semi-aniline leather upholstery in shades of black, cabernet, or caramel.

Lexus has updated its limited-edition LX Inspiration Series trim for the 2021 LX 570. This trim is only available in two paint colors: White Pearl and Black Onyx. Changes include a black chrome grille, black 21-inch wheels, and smoked headlights to deliver a more sinister vibe. The interior receives black semi-aniline leather trim with red accents, a black headliner, and bespoke floor liners. Lexus is only making 500 units of the LX Inspiration Series.

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is also home to Lexus Safety System + which comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, intuitive parking assist, a panoramic view monitor, and multi-terrain monitor. Also standard is a Lexus Premium Sound System, but our money goes to the excellent 450-watt Mark Levinson surround sound system with 19 speakers which, of course, is optional in LX 570.

Lexus has yet to disclose pricing, but the outgoing LX 570 has base prices starting at around $87,000. You can expect the 2021 LX 570 to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2020.