2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series returns with an all-black ensemble

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is entering the new year with a new and darker-themed Inspiration Series. Limited to only 100 units, the LC 500 Inspiration Series is only available in Obsidian Black paint, but Lexus has added a couple of performance-enhancing features to sweeten the deal.

First, let’s talk about that magnificent rear spoiler. Lexus claims the new wing (and the 2021 LC 500 Inspiration Series in general) results from a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers. In 2017, Muroya won the Red Bull Air Race World Championships in a Lexus-prepped Zinko Edge 540 aerobatic aircraft.

The carbon-fiber rear wing is nearly six feet in width and has a pair of downturned winglets on each end. Lexus said the spoiler not only enhances the LC 500’s sporting character, but the fully-functional wing smoothens the airflow at higher speeds.

The newest LC 500 Inspiration Series also gets a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof to match its new aero-inspired carbon wing. Standard in the Inspiration Series is a bold set of 21-inch black forged alloy rims to complete the sinister vibe.

Meanwhile, the interior is resplendent in black Alcantara-trimmed sport seats with Saddle Tan accents, while the steering wheel and shift lever feature racy Alcantara trimmings, as well. Also included are carbon-fiber scuff plates, a windshield de-icer, and a 915-watt Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound audio system with 13 speakers.

Standard equipment in the LC Inspiration Series includes a large color heads-up display (HUD), a smart access card key, and a bevy of advanced safety equipment like dynamic radar cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a pre-collision system, to name a few.

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series remains motivated by a burly 5.0-liter V8 engine with 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The engine is connected to a 10-speed automatic gearbox turning the rear wheels, but the Inspiration Series has a standard Torsen limited-slip differential for some proper tire-burning action.

Lexus’ newest LC Inspiration Series arrives at dealerships later this winter, with base prices starting at around $120,000.

2021 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Gallery