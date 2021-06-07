2021 Kia Niro EV gets more tech and safety kit without the price hike

The 2021 Kia Niro EV remains available with a host of new tech upgrades and more safety features. And unlike the price hikes usually associated with new car models, the 2021 Kia Niro EV remains as affordable as last year’s model.

The latest Kia Niro EV EX model still has a $40,265 base price (including $1,175 destination fees), while the EX Premium starts at $45,825, only $60 more than the outgoing model. Kia updated Niro’s styling last year, and the changes will carry over to the 2021 model. Suddenly, the Kia Niro EV has turned into a EV bargain by offering more space and premium features than its Hyundai Kona corporate cousin and Chevy Bolt EV.

Standard equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear occupant door alert system, and remote start functionality for cabin preheating and cooling. The EX also has heated front seats, automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a power driver’s seat, and 17-inch wheels.

Meanwhile, Niro EX Premium has simulated leather seats, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a premium Harman Kardon audio system with eight speakers, heated and ventilated seats, a sunroof, and wireless charging, among many others.

Also, the 2021 Niro EV has received a slew of additional safety tech. Kia’s DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) now gets a leading vehicle departure alert system, highway driving assist, and a navigation-based smart cruise control system for EX Premium. On the other hand, the base Niro EX still has forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision warning, and high beam assist, to mention a few.

The 2021 Kia Niro EV remains motivated by a single electric motor pumping out 201 horsepower. The motor draws power from a 64 kWh battery pack to eke out an EPA-estimated 239 miles of driving range.

Kia has also updated the 2021 Niro Hybrid and Niro PHEV with more standard equipment and safety features. The Niro Hybrid achieves 46 mpg with its 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, electric motor, and 1.56 kWh battery pack. In comparison, the Niro PHEV achieves an EPA-rated 46 mpg with its larger 8.9 kWh battery and offers up to 26 miles of all-electric range.