2021 Jaguar XF: Updated from the inside and out

The 2021 Jaguar XF is arriving with a new face and an updated interior, the latter of which is critically important. The XF remains a stylish and fine-driving midsize sedan, but its outdated interior and infotainment system leaves nothing to be desired. Thankfully, Jaguar is addressing our complaints with the refreshed 2021 XF.

“The significant new elements of the XF create a more dynamic stance for the car, but the small details are just as important,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar Exterior Design Director. “Bringing the heritage-inspired detailing to the grille and headlights adds that touch of depth and luxury with a link to Jaguar’s unparalleled past, while the Leaper emblem on the side vents is instantly recognizable and provides an added visual flourish.”

The 2021 Jaguar XF receives a new mesh grille with diamond detailing. It also has new front and rear bumper with larger air intakes in the former. Similar to the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, the new XF sedan receives new blade-like LED running lights and new taillights to complete the mild exterior refresh.

The biggest changes are found inside. The 2021 Jaguar XF has a new Pivi Pro infotainment system with a larger 11.4-inch touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. The screen rests nicely on a magnesium frame, and the display is divided into three sections to highlight navigation, media, and external devices. Jaguar promises a smoother and snappier user experience with its new infotainment screen, while the system is also capable of performing over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cabin is swathed in premium-grade materials including open-pore wood, fine aluminum, and piano black accents. “The luxurious all-new interior of the XF delivers a calming sense of occasion every time you step into it,” said Julian Thompson, Design Director, Jaguar. Even the speaker covers are now adorned by laser-etched brush metal to enhance the feeling of luxury. “From its driver-focused cockpit to the enhanced tactility, comfort, and convenience, the interior has been fully transformed,” added Thompson.

The 2021 Jaguar XF is available in three models: XF P250 S RWD, P250 SE RWD, and P300 R-Dynamic SE AWD. However, the V6 engine is not available for 2021. Instead, the new XF makes do with a pair of turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplants. The XF P250 has 246 horsepower, while the P300 is good for 296 horsepower. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Also new in the 2021 Jaguar XF is active noise cancellation, which is standard across the board. The system eliminates road noise for a quieter ride. The new XF also gets a standard Meridian audio system with twelve speakers, a surround-view camera, and a wearable activity key. Jaguar failed to mention pricing, but the outgoing XF has base prices starting at around $52,250.

2021 Jaguar XF Gallery