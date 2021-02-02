2021 Ford F-150 Raptor – Here’s what to expect

We knew Ford’s cooking up a storm after unveiling the fourteenth-generation F-150 last year. Naturally, America’s favorite pickup truck is getting a venerable high-performance 2021 Raptor version to battle head-to-head with the Ram 1500 TRX. Also, Raptor fans are pining for the return of Ford’s glorious 6.2-liter V8 engine first seen in the first-gen Raptor R.

As it turns out, the next-gen Ford F-150 Raptor is arriving with a vengeance. Here’s what you can expect from Ford’s new monster truck.

New Rear Suspension

Leaf-sprung rear suspension is standard for most pickups, but early spy shots of the incoming Ford Raptor suggest a redesigned coil-sprung rear suspension is in the works.

Coupled with new Fox shock absorbers and a taller ride height, we’re expecting the Raptor’s new rear suspension to improve on-road comfort with greater high-speed off-road capabilities.

It’s interesting to point out that Ram’s TRX has independent suspension on all fours, so it’s only natural for Ford to keep up with changing consumer preferences. Yes, leaf springs are more rigid and allow a pickup truck to carry heavier items in the bed, but coil springs are tunable for both ride and handling.

Ford Raptor Hybrid Version

You can call it a ‘Hail Mary,’ but rumors persist of a Raptor Hybrid version arriving next year. It’s a distinct possibility considering the new F-150 Hybrid is already on sale, and Ford can use the 3.0-liter V6 hybrid powertrain from the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring with 630 pound-feet of torque and 494 horsepower.

We also understand that some Raptor owners prefer a monster truck with a conscience, so an electrified Raptor makes sense in the real world.

More Power and the return of Ford’s supercharged V8

The Ram TRX’s supremacy may be a short one with the return of Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 for the new Raptor. We’re betting Ford will settle for nothing less than the Shelby GT500’s 760-horsepower motor, which is roughly 58 more horses than the TRX’s blown Hellcat V8 engine.

We’re also expecting the new Ford Raptor to be faster in a dragstrip with its stronger motor. The Ram TRX rushes to 60 mph in 4.5-seconds, and it finishes the quarter-mile in 12.9-seconds at 108 mph. We have a hunch the new Raptor V8 will be faster.

Here’s the good news: Ford confirms its newest F-150 Raptor is debuting on February 3, 2021, at 11:00 am ET on the American carmaker’s official YouTube and Facebook page. Until then, we’ll be back to give you all the juicy tidbits on Ford’s newest monster truck.