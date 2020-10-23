2021 Fiat 500e 3+1 gains a new rear door

The adorable Fiat 500 and 500e was discontinued in America for 2020. You can blame abysmal sales numbers for that, but the 2021 500e is rising from the ashes with a new rear door. Yes, the Fiat 500e is now a proper four-door coupe like the Hyundai Veloster.

Unveiled recently by Fiat Brand President Olivier François at the Pinacoteca Agnelli art gallery in Lingotto, Turin, Fiat’s newest EV is enticing new buyers with its newfound sense of Italian charm and everyday practicality.

The third small door opens in the opposite direction – can we call it a third suicide door, instead? – and is located behind the front passenger door. There is no center panel in the door, which means kids, adults, or even your pets have easier access to the rear quarters. Meanwhile, the driver’s side remains equipped with a single, regular door.

What’s most impressive is how the third door is cleverly integrated into the 500’s iconic shape. When the door is closed, it’s essentially the same Fiat 500, but there’s a catch: According to Fiat, the third door adds 66 pounds (30 kg) of weight. Despite this, Fiat claims the added weight does not affect the vehicle’s handling and range.

The 2021 Fiat 500e 3+1 will first arrive in a ‘la Prima’ Launch Edition trim. Available in three special colors (Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, and Rose Gold), it comes with LED headlights, two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, eco-leather upholstery, and a 360-degree ‘drone view’ parking sensor, among others. It has an 87 kW electric motor, an 85 kWh fast charger, and an 11 kW Mode 3 charging cable as standard.

Fiat’s newest 500 Electric 3+1 will also be sold in Passion and Icon trim levels. The base Action trim (available as a non 3+1 model) has a 70 kW electric motor with a 23.8 kWh battery pack, good for zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, a limited top speed of 84 mph, and up to 150 miles of WLTP-estimated range. On the other hand, the Passion trim has an 87 kW electric motor (good for 118 horsepower) and an 85 kW fast charger for a range of up to 285 miles.

Lastly, the Fiat 500e 3+1 Icon model has the same 87 kW electric motor and 85 kW fast charger. However, the Icon stands out with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5, 16-inch alloy wheels, a body-color dashboard, and a vegan-themed interior.

2021 Fiat 500 Electric 3+1 Gallery