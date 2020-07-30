2021 Brabus Mercedes-Benz GLB: Worthy alternative to a proper AMG

For a moment, let’s forget the fact that Mercedes-Benz has a proper AMG 35 version of the 2021 GLB crossover. Now we got that out of the way, we present to you the Brabus GLB, a worthy alternative to the AMG GLB. It may have less power than the one from Affalterbach, but the Bottrop native has more torque from its tuned 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The Brabus name is synonymous with power and outlandish styling. Take the Brabus Invicto Mercedes G-Class, for example. But for the Brabus GLB, restraint is the name of the game, and that’s nice. It starts with a stock GLB 250, preferably with the optional AMG Line package. Brabus adds a two-part front spoiler and new inserts for the side air intakes to induce a sportier vibe.

The most noticeable upgrade is the pair of LED auxiliary lights on the roof. It not only provides additional lighting when off-roading, but those LED roof lights will illuminate upon engaging the high beams or headlight flasher.

At the rear, the mild sporting theme continues with a Brabus rear spoiler and a set of large 3.5-inch quad exhaust tips finished in black chrome. Also new are black ten-spoke alloy wheels in either 18, 19, or 20-inch diameters. The rollers are wrapped in Pirelli, Yokohama, or Continental rubber depending on the market and wheel size.

Did you notice the lowered ride height? It came courtesy of Brabus sport springs to deliver sportier handling, a wicked stance, and admirable ride quality. However, Brabus claims the new springs are specific to 4MATIC variants of the GLB 250. But if you don’t like the lowered stance, Brabus is also offering a set of off-road springs that increase the ride height by 1.4-inches.

Don’t forget, the Brabus name means power, and the German tuning company obliges by infusing the GLB 250 with its Power Xtra B25 performance kit. According to Brabus, the kit is responsibl for updating the standard boost pressure control while remapping the injection and ignition software.

The result is 46 more horsepower and 59 more torques than a bone-stock GLB 250. Overall, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is now good for 270 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is good for 302 horsepower, but the Brabus GLB has more torque.

Because of this, it accelerates to 60 mph in 6.6-seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph. On the other hand, the AMG version rushes to 60 mph in 5.1-seconds and tops out at 155 mph. Brabus says the Power Xtra B25 performance kit applies to all GLB 250 variants with either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

As expected, the interior is not spared from the Brabus touch. The cabin is now adorned with anodized aluminum scuff plates (complete with an illuminated Brabus logo, of course), anodized aluminum foot pedals, Brabus floor mats, and a matching trunk liner. The upholstery is fully customizable, said Brabus, and customers can choose from premium materials including Mastik leather and fine Alcantara.

Sadly, Brabus has yet to divulge pricing and availability, but this exclusive GLB is one for the books.