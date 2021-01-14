2021 Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback: Pricing, trim, and standard features

The 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback are slopier-roof versions of the bestselling Q5 SUV. Indeed, Audi sold more than 50,000 units of the Q5 SUV last year. Adding a visually sportier version in the lineup is a definite push in cementing Q5’s dominance in the luxury SUV segment.

Besides its sloping roofline, both the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback are distinguishable from a regular Q5 by new 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, standard LED headlights (Matrix LED lights are optional), sport front seats, and no roof rails.

And despite its curvy roof, Q5 Sportback models still offer 24.7 cubic feet of trunk space with the rear seats up. If you need more storage room, folding the rear seats down reveals 51.9 cubic feet of room. In comparison, a standard Q5 offers 25.1 cubic feet and 53.1 cubic feet, respectively.

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback

The newest Audi Q5 Sportback is available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. The Premium model starts at $47,800 (not including $1,095 destination fees) while Premium Plus starts at $51,000. Base prices for the Q5 Sportback Prestige start at $56,500 and include unique OLED taillights.

Powering the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback is a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder engine with 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard along with a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi claims zero to sixty in 5.7-seconds with this engine.

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback

Audi’s high-performance SQ5 Sportback is also available in Premium ($56,100), Premium Plus ($59,500), and Prestige ($64,700) trims. For the price, you get standard adaptive dampers with Audi’s drive select system, while variable-ratio steering is optional across the lineup.

The 2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback has a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine producing 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox turning all four wheels via Quattro AWD. Naturally, the SQ5 Sportback is faster with its larger engine, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 4.7-seconds.

Both the Q5 and SQ5 Sportback have a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Audi’s virtual cockpit (with a standard 12.3-inch instrument display) is optional. Additionally, an Integrated Toll Module (ITM) is standard on all Q5 models, including the Sportback.

If you love music, a 705-watt Bang & Olufsen 3D surround audio system with 19 speakers is optional on both the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback.

Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback: Safety features

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback models are home to a generous array of standard driver assistance features. The list includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a parking assist system, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear pre-sense collision warning system. Adaptive cruise control and a top view camera system remain optional.

Both the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback are arriving by mid-2021. If you were pining for a hybrid Q5 Sportback, tough luck. There are no plans to release a hybrid Q5 Sportback TFSI e model this year, but you can still get a regular Q5 hybrid minus the slanting roof.