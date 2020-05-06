2021 Alpina D3 S is a BMW M3 diesel in disguise

The 2021 Alpina D3 S is ready to hit the streets. It’s the first Alpina model to utilize BMW’s mild-hybrid system and sits above the hot M340d. Available in both sedan and touring (station wagon) body styles, the Alpina D3 S is essentially an M3 diesel in disguise.

The newest Alpina D3 S follows the release of Alpina’s petrol-powered B3 sedan based on the current G20/G21 3-Series platform. It comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six diesel mill producing 350 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is accessible from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. The D3 S has 15 more horsepower and 22 more torques than a standard M340d, so the D3 S is pretty potent for a diesel.

Of course, the higher horsepower and torque figures translate to mesmerizing performance. According to alpine, the D3 S rushes to 60 mph in 4.6-seconds for the sedan and 4.8-seconds for the wagon. Interestingly enough, a stock BMW M340d achieves the same numbers despite having lower power and torque figures. The D3 S sedan has a top speed of 170 mph while the station wagon is good for 168 mph.

And since the new D3 S is the first Alpina model to have BMW’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system, you can expect a sportier response and better fuel economy from the blown diesel mill. The D3 S also features an advanced exhaust gas treatment technology to comply with stricter Euro 6d-ISC-FCM emission standards. According to Alpina, the D3 S achieves an average of 30 mpg (7.6-liters/100 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

The engine is mated to an updated ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with Alpina Switch-Tronic. Power is transferred to all four wheels via a new electronic limited-slip differential. Alpine also threw in bigger brakes from the B5 Bi-Turbo model while employing the same chassis and suspension tweaks from the gasoline-powered Alpina B3.

Alpina’s newest D3 S is riding on stock 19-inch wheels. If you like bigger rollers, 20-inch Alpina wheels (with a classic 20-spoke design) are optional. The bigger wheels are also 31 pounds lighter to reduce the unsprung weight. Alpine is currently accepting orders for the D3 S. The sedan has a base price of $76,340 (€70,500) while the wagon starts at $77,856 (€71,900). The first deliveries in Germany are expected to arrive by November 2020.