This 1962 Chevy Impala Went For Over $200K At Auction And We Can See Why

To the uninitiated, the idea of a very basic-looking, stripped-down Chevy Impala with steel wheels selling for over $200,000 at auction might seem absurd. There's no doubt that the Chevy Impala, with its long and impressive history, is an icon. Yet it is also still a bit of an everyman's machine and not something you typically expect to sell for that kind of money — especially an example that's so mundane-looking. However, those with an understanding of the early 1960s era of American street and drag strip performance know that these models were, in reality, purpose-built drag racing monsters that ranked among some of the most impressive muscle cars ever built by Chevy.

That's precisely the case with the 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 Factory Lightweight that Richmond Auctions recently sold for an impressive sum of $220,000. It's a rare slice of early '60s GM racing history and a perfect example of the well-disguised, special-ordered drag strip specials that Detroit's automakers were scheming up in the years before the more street-oriented muscle car era really kicked off. In addition to the fact that this Chevy is powered by the storied 409 engine, there are several other features that justify that eye-watering price for both Chevy aficionados and drag racing historians alike.