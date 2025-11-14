When You Should Choose 60V DeWalt Tools Over The More Popular 20V Options

DeWalt is one of the most popular tool brands available, making tools that even haters of the brand will love. In terms of power tools, DeWalt offers the 20V Max and 60V Max, both of which feature a variety of cordless and corded tools. The 20V tools and batteries are best for light to medium work, but the tougher jobs require the 60V. For example, on heavy-duty commercial job sites, the DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless Grinder gives you up to 30 percent more power.

Other 60V DeWalt tools have increased power as well, including the 60V Max Flexvolt Brushless Circular Saw and the 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw. In fact, each tool has been upgraded, with the circular saw boosted by 47 percent in power and the reciprocating saw moving up by 19 percent. Of course, more power means a better chance of getting through the material, whether you're drilling or sawing. Reddit users have also bragged about the overall power capacity of DeWalt's 60V line. "Way more power than the 20V," one person said.

60V gives you more runtime, too, which you'll need for jobs that take longer to finish. Even if your 20V tool typically does great, your battery may be unable to handle the load of a full day. The 60V can go harder, run longer, and you won't have the risk of overheating. In the end, the 60V is the best option for heavy-duty and commercial work that requires both longevity and extra muscle.