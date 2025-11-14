When You Should Choose 60V DeWalt Tools Over The More Popular 20V Options
DeWalt is one of the most popular tool brands available, making tools that even haters of the brand will love. In terms of power tools, DeWalt offers the 20V Max and 60V Max, both of which feature a variety of cordless and corded tools. The 20V tools and batteries are best for light to medium work, but the tougher jobs require the 60V. For example, on heavy-duty commercial job sites, the DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless Grinder gives you up to 30 percent more power.
Other 60V DeWalt tools have increased power as well, including the 60V Max Flexvolt Brushless Circular Saw and the 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw. In fact, each tool has been upgraded, with the circular saw boosted by 47 percent in power and the reciprocating saw moving up by 19 percent. Of course, more power means a better chance of getting through the material, whether you're drilling or sawing. Reddit users have also bragged about the overall power capacity of DeWalt's 60V line. "Way more power than the 20V," one person said.
60V gives you more runtime, too, which you'll need for jobs that take longer to finish. Even if your 20V tool typically does great, your battery may be unable to handle the load of a full day. The 60V can go harder, run longer, and you won't have the risk of overheating. In the end, the 60V is the best option for heavy-duty and commercial work that requires both longevity and extra muscle.
Knowing when 20V is your best choice
If you'd rather keep your 20V tools and just use 60V batteries, you can. DeWalt 60V Flexvolt batteries are backwards-compatible with the company's 20V line. You'll actually increase your runtime by doing so. But keep in mind you won't necessarily get more speed or torque with a 60V battery. The 20V tool's performance is limited by its design, which means a stronger battery likely won't improve that performance.
But there are some benefits to choosing DeWalt 20V tools, which are 18V in other countries. It begins with the cost. For example, the 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1-inch SDS Plus L-Shape Rotary Hammer currently retails at Home Depot for $349.99. The Flexvolt 60V MAX Cordless 1-1/4-inch SDS Plus version, which isn't DeWalt's most powerful rotary hammer, is $499 at Home Depot. Though each tool has different capabilities, you would save some money with the 20V. Plus, the 20V hammer weighs only 6.45 pounds, compared to the 60V, which tips the scales over 10 pounds. If you're concerned about job fatigue, this is something to consider.
Also, if you're just a DIYer working around the house, chances are the 20V line of tools is perfect for you. After all, using a powerful 60V tool when you don't really need it doesn't mean you'll do a better job. It's best to look at the big picture and invest your money wisely.