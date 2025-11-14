Can You Leave Your Ryobi Charger Plugged In All The Time?

Ryobi offers a wide range of cordless power tools with voltages ranging from 18 to 80 volts. Newer Ryobi cordless tool batteries using lithium-ion technology are generally considered safe but could still explode if not stored properly. Suggestions for storing Ryobi batteries include removing them from power tools, keeping them cool and dry, and ensuring they're charged between 60% and 70% of their full capacity before storing. It's also not a good idea to leave a Ryobi battery on its charger after it reaches 100%, even if you plan to use it the next day.

While that's all well-documented advice, the question of leaving your Ryobi charger plugged in all the time doesn't come up very often. However, if saving money, prolonging the life of your battery charger, and preventing fires are important, it's something you should think about. Ryobi recommends unplugging its 18-volt chargers and 40V Hyper Charger from the 120-volt power source whenever they're not in use. The user manual for Ryobi's 80V Hyper Charger says, "When the tool or battery pack is fully charged, disconnect the charger from the power supply, then disconnect the charger from the tool or battery pack."

It's clear that Ryobi doesn't intend for its battery chargers to remain plugged in all the time. However, we'll admit that in most cases, it's more convenient to have your charger plugged in and ready to go. So, what are the risks?