Why Does Ford Still Put Keypads On Its Cars Doors?

Ford's SecuriCode keypad was first introduced in 1980, originally featured on the Thunderbird and Lincoln Continental Mark VI, it became a standard feature on many of its vehicles. The technology hasn't fallen into obscurity because it serves a real consumer need and is a proven, practical solution for real use cases. For example, the feature lets people with active lifestyles like jogging, biking, or swimming leave their bulky, expensive key fob or traditional keys inside the car, essentially turning the vehicle into an access-controlled locker. Among all other standout features of the Ford F-150 and the brand's other utility vehicles, owners could find it especially useful, since keys can be lost or damaged in wet and rugged environments. The digitally encoded keypad switches were patented in 2001, and allowed owners to add up to five personal codes.

Ford modernized the keypad in 2009 by creating a capacitive touch variant called SecuriCode Invisible that is integrated into the vehicle's B-Pillar, but other automobiles, mainly trucks, have kept the physical buttons for practicality's sake, like usability with gloves. Because the factory-installed SecuriCode keypads are hardwired directly into the vehicle's electrical system, drivers don't need worry about key fob issues such as a dead battery, connection losses, signal interference or hacking.