Why Do Some Cars Have Number Keypads On The Door?
Long before smartphones could unlock a car, Ford offered a way to access a vehicle without a physical key. The Securicode entry system dates back to 1980 when Lincoln, Ford's luxury division, debuted it along with remote keyless entry fobs and a small numeric keypad. The feature was also available on the 1980 Ford Thunderbird and would later expand to other Blue Oval models and those from Mercury. The panel was usually positioned horizontally above the driver's door handle. This was well before proximity keyless entry and that small button on the door handle enabled vehicle entry without pulling out a key.
Later, Ford installed the keypad more discreetly in a vertical position on the B-pillar in some models. Newer Ford products have replaced physical buttons with touch-sensitive controls. At its core, the system features five buttons, each of which toggles between two numbers. These number pairs (0|1–2|3–4|5–6|7–8|9) enable a driver to enter a five-digit code, followed by a numeric command to lock or unlock the doors or open the trunk. By 21st-century standards, this capability is rudimentary. However, the feature offered convenience in an era that wasn't fully digital. Owners could head to the beach, go for a jog, or enjoy another outdoor adventure without worrying about where to store their keys or wallet.
Drivers love the keypad
For many Blue Oval fans, the keypad has become an iconic part of the brand's identity, to the point where some fans have claimed that the keypad is what kept them from considering GM's offerings. owever, Ford may have different thoughts. The company raised eyebrows when it announced that the panel would become a dealer-installed option on the 2025 F-150 rather than be available through the factory.
Ford has mostly moved away from offering factory-installed keypads. As of now, the 2025 Ford Explorer appears to be the only model that still includes the SecuriCode keypad from the factory. On other Blue Oval vehicles, the keypad remains available but only as a dealer-installed option.
General Motors has also dipped its corporate toe into the world of vehicle keypad entry systems, with its appropriately named Keyless Entry Keypad (KEK). Unconfirmed reports indicate that the KEK feature dates back to 2015, but as recently as 2020, KEK could be added to numerous Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC models as a dealer-installed option. It's also available on the Chevy Express van, a workhorse commercial vehicle.