Why Do Some Cars Have Number Keypads On The Door?

Long before smartphones could unlock a car, Ford offered a way to access a vehicle without a physical key. The Securicode entry system dates back to 1980 when Lincoln, Ford's luxury division, debuted it along with remote keyless entry fobs and a small numeric keypad. The feature was also available on the 1980 Ford Thunderbird and would later expand to other Blue Oval models and those from Mercury. The panel was usually positioned horizontally above the driver's door handle. This was well before proximity keyless entry and that small button on the door handle enabled vehicle entry without pulling out a key.

Later, Ford installed the keypad more discreetly in a vertical position on the B-pillar in some models. Newer Ford products have replaced physical buttons with touch-sensitive controls. At its core, the system features five buttons, each of which toggles between two numbers. These number pairs (0|1–2|3–4|5–6|7–8|9) enable a driver to enter a five-digit code, followed by a numeric command to lock or unlock the doors or open the trunk. By 21st-century standards, this capability is rudimentary. However, the feature offered convenience in an era that wasn't fully digital. Owners could head to the beach, go for a jog, or enjoy another outdoor adventure without worrying about where to store their keys or wallet.