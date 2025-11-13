How Reliable Is RAM's Hurricane Engine? Here's What Owners Say

Generally, we associate inline-six engines with pretty excellent reliability; for example, the ultra-reliable 4.0-liter straight six in classic Jeep Cherokees routinely reach six-digit mileage counts without breaking a sweat. Other similar engine designs often emphasize similar traits, which is one reason why many big rigs use this configuration. The Hurricane engine found in the new model RAM trucks, however, did not attend this meeting.

While straight sixes are generally thought of as reliable, the Hurricane breaks free from that mold by being a complex, finicky, and generally fairly temperamental engine, with complaints arising on multiple fronts. These include, but are not limited to: The turbochargers, software glitches, thermostats falling apart after as soon as 10,000 miles, and more. However, an equal number of owners are extolling the virtues of the new engine, citing it as particularly durable and not giving any issues. So what's the overall verdict here?

With an equal amount of horror stories and praise, it's difficult to say whether this engine will stand the test of time; all engines, even venerable and respected powertrains like the 5.0 Coyote and LS, had their various teething issues when they first came out.

The Hurricane is no exception; as these issues are discovered, Dodge is likely to patch them up with newer model years and, worst-case scenario, recalls. Therefore, such a review isn't fully representative of longevity, per se, but we can still analyze the inner workings of the Hurricane to see if anything is fundamentally durable or broken concerning its design. So let's dive in and gauge whether or not this engine is as durable as Dodge claims.