Common Problems With The 3.0 Hurricane Engine (According To Owners)

The Hurricane engine is Stellantis' new 3.0-liter inline-six, which, for the most part, replaces high-output V8 engines, such as the 5.7- and 6.4-liter Hemi engines which have been powering Ram, Challenger and Charger models for some years now.

While the new Hurricane lump has come under much criticism already — mostly from dedicated enthusiasts who believe a V8 is the only option for motivating a muscle car — the engine itself looks to be a promising unit. Output is strong, with 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque available from the Standard Output (SO) engine, or 540 horses and 512 lb-ft if you opt for the High Output (HO) engine.

The twin-turbocharged, inline-six Hurricane is not only powerful, but it's considerably more efficient than the engines it replaces too, plus, Stellantis has developed the engine with electrification in mind. The future looks bright, then, with more power and increased efficiency on the horizon for Stellantis products.

