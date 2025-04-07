Common Problems With The 3.0 Hurricane Engine (According To Owners)
The Hurricane engine is Stellantis' new 3.0-liter inline-six, which, for the most part, replaces high-output V8 engines, such as the 5.7- and 6.4-liter Hemi engines which have been powering Ram, Challenger and Charger models for some years now.
While the new Hurricane lump has come under much criticism already — mostly from dedicated enthusiasts who believe a V8 is the only option for motivating a muscle car — the engine itself looks to be a promising unit. Output is strong, with 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque available from the Standard Output (SO) engine, or 540 horses and 512 lb-ft if you opt for the High Output (HO) engine.
The twin-turbocharged, inline-six Hurricane is not only powerful, but it's considerably more efficient than the engines it replaces too, plus, Stellantis has developed the engine with electrification in mind. The future looks bright, then, with more power and increased efficiency on the horizon for Stellantis products.
The Hurricane engine first appeared in 2023 model year Jeeps
Stellantis debuted the Hurricane inline-six engine in late 2022, with the first models taking propulsion from the unit hitting showroom floors in 2023. Specifically, it was the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer which were first sold as 2023 model years with Hurricane power under their hoods.
Since then, owners have, of course, racked up miles in such cars, and, naturally, a small number of issues have begun to occur. Automakers can only do so much research and development before launching a new model or engine, the real test of reliability and durability comes down to when owners start putting them to test in every day, real-world scenarios.
So, not only are issues expected — as developing a mechanically perfect and fault-free engine is a brief rarely fulfilled perfectly — but earlier iterations and first-year models of both cars and engines are usually the most troublesome. This is due to the lack of real-world time they have had on the road, and, as issues become known, automakers such as Stellantis can react by updating future model years.
The aforementioned 2023 model year Jeeps are no exception to this rule, and owners have been sharing issues with their Hurricane-powered SUVs to prove this point.
Owners have begun to notice common issues with the Hurricane engine
Some owners on the Jeep Wagoneer forum have shared their experiences, with some claiming to have had numerous frustrating and unsettling issues with their Hurricane-powered SUVs.
Misfire codes, oil-level warning lights, and even failed engines under 20,000 miles have been reported, but, on the whole, most owners seem impressed by the inline-six's refinement and power delivery. Another owner over on Reddit echoes the same thoughts, commenting, "The engine is a solid engine so far. I have about 40000 miles on it and have had zero issues with it".
However, one issue in particular is rearing its ugly head repeatedly — a sticking thermostat – which causes the Hurricane's temperature to rocket sky-high when driving. According to some owners, it's a quick and easy fix, while others are being told that it's a nationwide issue, and getting hold of the replacement parts is tricky, with mainly dealers struggling due to backorders.
There are also a number of outstanding recalls relating to 2023 and beyond Jeep Wagoneer models, but fortunately, nothing which relates directly to the Hurricane engine. On the whole, then, it would appear that the boosted inline-six looks to be a worthy and reliable replacement for the old-school Hemi V8 lumps upon which Stellantis relied so heavily for many years.