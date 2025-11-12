This Simple Precautionary Measure Can Keep Mice Out Of Your Engine Bay

As we're coming into the colder months now, the likelihood of mice finding their way under your hood gets a little higher, as they seek out a safe place in which they can keep warm. If you're constantly getting in and out of your car, using it for commuting, dropping the kids off at school, and grabbing groceries, then the warmth of your engine will seem especially attractive to them. Likewise, if one of your cars sits dormant more than the other, or if you've got a fair-weather classic tucked away in the garage, then these could also be a prime target for mice, especially if the garage is warm, or home to other attractants, like pet or bird feed.

There are various different approaches you can try in an attempt to keep mice at bay, such as removing old food remnants and clutter, or using sprays and fragrances. However, one of the most effective ways to stop mice from entering your car is by placing mothballs in and around the engine bay. Mothballs contain a strong-smelling substance called Naphthalene, and it's this scent that folk believe will deter mice from nesting. Now, scattering a few mothballs here and there won't keep mice from nesting in a garage, house, or garden, necessarily, as there simply isn't enough Naphthalene present to be effective over larger areas. However, in a compact area such as your engine bay, mothballs may just prove enough of a deterrent to make the mice reconsider nesting there.

Other benefits of using mothballs include the fact that they are generally inexpensive, usually available in small quantities for less than $5, and they aren't lethal to mice and rats either.