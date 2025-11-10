John Wick's 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Is Up For Sale - Here's What It's Worth

The Mustang from the Wick franchise is going up for sale during an online auction for one week starting November 21, 2025. It will be alongside cars from "Fast & Furious" and "Back to the Future" so it'll be in good company. Bonhams estimates that the Mach 1 will fetch between 85,000 and 140,000 euros. Punch those numbers into an online calculator and you'll get a range between $98,150 and $161,650. It's certainly believable considering some of the Mach 1 Mustangs that have sold recently, with several non-movie cars going for well above $100,000. Add Wick's/Reeves' star power to the mix and the price could go much higher.

Eagle-eyed movie enthusiasts and Mustang aficionados will note that the Mustang for sale is a Mach 1, even though it was referred to in the movie as a Boss 429. As it turns out, the movie-magic folks producing John Wick used the less-rare Mach 1 to create an on-camera car that looked like the Boss 429. The Mustang Boss 429 is a pretty special car itself, so it makes sense that the writers would make that the character's beloved transportation. But if you've seen the kind of reckless stunt driving and ensuing damage done to the car in the movie, you'll know why they didn't use a real Boss 429. Nevertheless, "John Wick" is one of the best movies that stars a Ford Mustang — even if the Mach 1/Boss 429 replica is technically a faker.