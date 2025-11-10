John Wick's 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Is Up For Sale - Here's What It's Worth
It doesn't have any lines in the script, but John Wick's Ford Mustang Mach 1 could certainly be considered a main character in the high-octane action thriller. In case you missed the 2014 action movie starring Keanu Reeves, "John Wick" kicked off a franchise of several films that follow a formidable assassin, brought back into the violent life he had left behind. Reeves' character, Wick, is posthumously gifted a puppy by his late wife early in the film. In a note written before her death, his wife's character even mentions the car and encourages Wick to love something other than his 1960s Ford.
Kicking off the murderous hero's journey in the film (and several ensuing sequels), a naive and brash young villain robs Wick, ends the puppy's short life, and steals the car. For the next 75 minutes, we are given Wick's iconic on-screen killing spree in an attempt to avenge the death of his fragile new pet and retrieve his beloved car. That car, the 1969 Mustang Mach 1, is up for sale on Bonhams. According to the auction house, it could easily go for over $160,000.
Just how much will the 1969 Mustang Mach 1 cost?
The Mustang from the Wick franchise is going up for sale during an online auction for one week starting November 21, 2025. It will be alongside cars from "Fast & Furious" and "Back to the Future" so it'll be in good company. Bonhams estimates that the Mach 1 will fetch between 85,000 and 140,000 euros. Punch those numbers into an online calculator and you'll get a range between $98,150 and $161,650. It's certainly believable considering some of the Mach 1 Mustangs that have sold recently, with several non-movie cars going for well above $100,000. Add Wick's/Reeves' star power to the mix and the price could go much higher.
Eagle-eyed movie enthusiasts and Mustang aficionados will note that the Mustang for sale is a Mach 1, even though it was referred to in the movie as a Boss 429. As it turns out, the movie-magic folks producing John Wick used the less-rare Mach 1 to create an on-camera car that looked like the Boss 429. The Mustang Boss 429 is a pretty special car itself, so it makes sense that the writers would make that the character's beloved transportation. But if you've seen the kind of reckless stunt driving and ensuing damage done to the car in the movie, you'll know why they didn't use a real Boss 429. Nevertheless, "John Wick" is one of the best movies that stars a Ford Mustang — even if the Mach 1/Boss 429 replica is technically a faker.