Sorry Mr. President, But You're About To Make Aircraft Carriers Worse

During his October tour of East Asia, President Donald Trump boarded the USS George Washington (CVN-73) to speak to the service members onboard. In his speech, the President made it clear that he was steadfastly opposed to using the recently developed Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), currently installed on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), preferring instead to go back to the steam-powered catapults used in earlier aircraft carrier generations.

In his speech, President Trump explained that he'd sign an Executive Order to abandon EMALS in favor of steam catapults and hydraulic elevators for any new carriers, and there are two under construction as of writing. To the President's credit, EMALS has not been without its problems, as they've experienced cost overruns, reliability issues, and complexity in their use. They're used in conjunction with the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system, which also has reliability failures since its installation on the Ford. Given these concerns, President Trump's remarks aren't coming from a vacuum.

While the President has his reasons, if there's one thing the United States Navy should not do, it's return to steam-powered catapult systems for its future carriers. Once all the kinks have been worked out, EMALS will be far superior, launching aircraft at much faster rates than legacy steam catapults. They don't require steam boilers and complex piping running throughout the ship, and they're an antiquated technology. EMALS puts less stress on aircraft, can launch more varieties of planes, and requires less maintenance, so unfortunately, the President's interests in this matter would only make aircraft carriers worse.