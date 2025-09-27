What Is America's Most Advanced Nuclear Warship Doing In Norway?

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world, visited Oslo, Norway, in early September 2025. The ship is currently deployed as a part of the U.S. European Command, and the visit is a conclusion of the ship's operation in the North and Norwegian Sea. Aside from that, two other ships in its strike group also worked with vessels from the Norwegian, German, and French Navies as part of Operation Overture in the Arctic Circle.

The visit to Oslo is the ship's capstone to its Northern Europe deployment, where its sailors and officers were able to explore the city's offerings. But more than that, it's a sign of the United States' commitment to the security of Norway and the rest of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members. When the USS Gerald R. Ford entered Oslo Fjord in 2023, it was the first time a ship like this had done so in 65 years.

"These visits are not merely symbolic," said Eric Meyer, Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, in a statement. "The presence of the carrier strike group in Norwegian waters training with Allied forces exemplifies our commitment to shared security." Aircraft carriers are primarily designed for force projection, with the U.S. Navy serving as part of the United States' armed forces. However, these assets are also used for diplomacy, with port calls such as this, as well as other naval operations, designed to send various international messages.