You're Probably Plugging These Everyday Devices Into The Wrong USB Port

Whether you're connecting a printer to your desktop computer or adding a mouse to your laptop, you might just be using the USB port closest to you. But it actually does matter which port you're plugging into. For example, external hard drives and flash drives typically operate best with the newer USB 3.2 (up to 10 Gbps), or USB4, one of the fastest USB ports (between 20 and 40 Gbps), to ensure you get the quickest data transfer possible. Webcams streaming HD and 4K video, as well as VR headsets, also need faster ports to deliver great performance. The slower USB 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps), may not be enough.

However, USB 2.0 is still great for some devices. Printers, scanners, keyboards, and mice fall into this category, as they're not moving that much data. The same is true for audio interfaces and microphones, which just don't need that much bandwidth to send an audio file. Plus, if your mic's not plugged into the right port, your audio may not be as clear as you'd like.

When it comes to finding the right ports for your devices, check the symbols and icons next to each port. A standard USB 2.0 port usually just has a USB icon. USB 3 speeds should have an "SS" or "SuperSpeed." A USB4 port will typically have a circular logo next to it. Also, keep in mind that rear ports offer more stable power than front ports, as they're connected directly to your computer's motherboard.