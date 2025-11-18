What Safety Protocols Must Be Abided On An Aircraft Carrier Flight Deck?

Sometimes called "controlled chaos," the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is known as the most dangerous place to work in the military. Movies like "Top Gun" and "Behind Enemy Lines" perpetuate the idea that the flight deck is an exciting place to be, and while it may be exhilarating, it also requires a high degree of skill and precision.

George C. Wilson, former national defense correspondent for The Washington Post and author of Supercarrier, a book that recounts a seven-month tour aboard the John F. Kennedy, said that the flight deck "is a million accidents waiting to happen." Personnel on an aircraft carrier flight deck work in very close proximity to moving aircraft, which exposes them not only to physical hazards, but also extreme noise, heat, and respiratory hazards. They work near jet intakes, jet blasts, and propeller and rotor wash. There's the risk of arresting cables separating and injuring workers, and of course if the worst happens and an aircraft crashes on deck, there could be flying debris and fire. Of course, all of this happens in an area a few hundred feet in width.

Personnel working on the flight deck are highly trained, and must learn the do's and don'ts to stay safe. This includes wearing the correct gear, maintaining situational awareness, attending safety briefings, following standard procedure, and more.