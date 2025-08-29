Why Are Aircraft Carrier Runways Angled & How Long Are They?

Sometimes called cities at sea or floating airfields, aircraft carriers provide some of the most challenging flight conditions in modern aviation. In addition to a moving runway that may also buck on the waves like a wild bronco, pilots contend with high winds, bad weather, and a short, angled runway.

Aircraft carriers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy. They operate in international waters, allowing the U.S. to easily move planes around the world. They may look massive, but their runways are tiny compared to landing strips firmly planted on the ground. Today's U.S. Navy operates both Nimitz-class and the newer Gerald R. Ford-class carriers. Both classes of ship are about 1,092 feet long, or just about three-and-a-half football fields in length. This may seem like plenty of room in which to land an airplane, but the runway on each ship is only about 300 feet long. By comparison, commercial runways range from 6,000 to 16,000 feet.

The deck of an aircraft carrier is actually home to two runways, one that runs straight down the flight deck and one at a distinct angle. The angled runway is typically used for landing, and allows for simultaneous takeoff and landing operations on the flight deck.