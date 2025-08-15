Why Do Aircraft Carrier Crews Touch The Flight Deck Before Launching A Plane?

If you've ever seen a movie like "Top Gun," where fighter jets take off and land on an aircraft carrier, you likely noticed all the personnel on the flight deck directing things. They often make large hand gestures, waving their arms about as they communicate with pilots, ensuring everything operates as planned. There are several reasons for their presence. First and foremost, aircraft carrier flight decks are one of the most dangerous places to work in the U.S. military.

If one thing goes wrong during flight operations, people can die, and there have been numerous instances of launch and recovery failures on aircraft carriers over the years. These often result in the loss of aircraft, but they can also cost people's lives. One thing that flight deck crews do while communicating with a pilot is to kneel and tap the deck and point forward before launch, and like every other gesture they make, there's a reason for it. The crew touches the deck and points as a final signal to the pilot verifying that they can now launch their aircraft, which can be greeted by a thumbs up and a speedy takeoff.

The organized chaos of the flight deck is a testament to the crew's professionalism and capabilities. You might wonder why they don't simply speak over the radio to communicate with pilots, but there's one thing folks who've never been on a carrier during flight operations don't know — it's incredibly loud, making radio unreliable and dangerous. Instead, personnel on the flight deck communicate entirely through hand gestures and colors, similar to how uniforms are organized in "Star Trek."