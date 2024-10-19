The 5 Worst Launch And Recovery Failures On Aircraft Carriers

There are plenty of dangerous jobs in the United States military, and that's kind of the point. Those who serve in uniform put their lives on the line all the time, but few are as at risk as the people working on the flight deck of an active aircraft carrier. It's not hyperbole to say that the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is the "Danger Zone." It's all got to do with the launch and recovery of aircraft.

Jets flying off or landing on a carrier carry flammable fuel, bombs, bullets, and other things that can go "BOOM!" The people directing flight and recovery operations are endangered whenever something doesn't go right, and it happens more often than you might think. Whether a pilot doesn't land properly, the catapult launching them malfunctions, or any of a thousand other problems arise, it can be catastrophic for everyone involved.

There have been thousands of near misses and accidents on aircraft carrier flight decks over the years, going back more than a century. Instead of focusing on the worst launch and recovery failures from that time, this article focuses on the most dangerous accidents from the past few decades, beginning in the 1990s. Each instance was an accident, and they all resulted in significant damage, while some involved the deaths of some unfortunate few.

