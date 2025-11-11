Blind Spot Mirrors: How Do They Work And Are There Any Drawbacks?

Mirrors weren't always mandatory on cars, and now, they're not only required, but power-folding, heated, and come packed with smart safety tech. Having first appeared in 2003 on the Volvo XC90, blind spot monitoring technology is now becoming more and more common, and for good reason, too. There is no doubt that the technology helps us to drive safer, and for older vehicles that aren't equipped with this tech, blind-spot mirrors can help somewhat. These are smaller mirrors which simply stick on to the standard glass. Thanks to a convex finish, they deliver a wider field of view, allowing the driver to see more than they would be able to with those standard mirrors alone.

Whilst mirrors do a great job of showing most of what's behind us, they can't always show us everything, and that can be especially dangerous when merging onto a highway or switching lanes. This is where blind-spot detection, or BSD, systems, and those adhesive blind-spot mirrors come in. The former use cameras and sensors to identify cars or other obstacles in blind spots and then notify us, either via a light on the mirror or by a dashboard alert, while the latter provide a much simpler answer.

Fortunately, while it's not easy to incorporate a full blind-spot monitoring system, applying blind-spot mirrors onto our standard side mirrors is quick and easy. Most are simply backed with adhesive tape, and can be stuck on in a matter of seconds. This is a great option for those with older vehicles who don't feel like forking out for a new car, or attempting to retrofit a fiddly aftermarket BSD system.