What Is The Small Mirror On Your Car's Side Mirror For?

To get the most out of blind spot mirrors, proper placement and adjustment are essential. Experts recommend positioning them on the outer edge of the side mirror to maximize coverage of the blind spot area. That way, the main mirror still shows the lane directly behind the car, while the smaller mirror captures the areas the main mirror misses. Some drivers prefer them on the top corner, while others use the bottom corner; placement often depends on the vehicle design and the driver's seating position.

Beyond placement, mirror adjustment overall matters just as much. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends the "Blind Zone and Glare Elimination" method, which pushes side mirrors outward until their view just overlaps with the rearview mirror. This reduces blind spots significantly and makes the small mirror even more effective. While this setup may feel odd at first (since you won't see the side of your own car), it provides the widest and safest field of view.

Drivers should also remember that blind spot mirrors are an aid, not a replacement. They don't eliminate the need to glance over your shoulder when changing lanes or turning. Convex glass can distort shapes and distances, and weather conditions like rain or glare can further affect visibility. However, when used properly, blind spot mirrors are an inexpensive and practical upgrade to your car's safety features. But if you really want to go cutting-edge, you can consider investing in a BSD system for your car to improve your blind spot awareness.