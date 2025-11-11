Yes, You Can Build A Custom DeWalt Combo Kit On Its Website — Here's Exactly How

Among all of the major power tool manufacturers, DeWalt is a brand that continues to be well-regarded in terms of both quality and innovation. That reputation is built in no small part on the back of the brand's Lithium-ion powered cordless devices. Just like most of its competitors in the consumer tool market, DeWalt has spent the past several years building out its range of cordless devices. So much so, that even some brand diehards might find it difficult to keep up with the options and assemble a range of cordless DeWalt gear to suit their needs.

Historically, purchasing tools piece-meal has been the best way to assemble a cordless arsenal. DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, has sometimes also assembled kits that package certain tools together to make it easier for consumers to get the gear they need. Now, DeWalt has taken it one step further by allowing customers to fully customize their own kits via its Cordless Configurator.

That configurator is only available for use through the dedicated page on DeWalt's website. Once you've accessed the Cordless Configurator feature on the site, you will indeed have the unique ability to pick and choose the specific DeWalt tools you need in your own kit, right down to the Lithium-ion batteries that power them. Here's what you need to know about DeWalt's Cordless Configurator.