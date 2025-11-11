Yes, You Can Build A Custom DeWalt Combo Kit On Its Website — Here's Exactly How
Among all of the major power tool manufacturers, DeWalt is a brand that continues to be well-regarded in terms of both quality and innovation. That reputation is built in no small part on the back of the brand's Lithium-ion powered cordless devices. Just like most of its competitors in the consumer tool market, DeWalt has spent the past several years building out its range of cordless devices. So much so, that even some brand diehards might find it difficult to keep up with the options and assemble a range of cordless DeWalt gear to suit their needs.
Historically, purchasing tools piece-meal has been the best way to assemble a cordless arsenal. DeWalt, which is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, has sometimes also assembled kits that package certain tools together to make it easier for consumers to get the gear they need. Now, DeWalt has taken it one step further by allowing customers to fully customize their own kits via its Cordless Configurator.
That configurator is only available for use through the dedicated page on DeWalt's website. Once you've accessed the Cordless Configurator feature on the site, you will indeed have the unique ability to pick and choose the specific DeWalt tools you need in your own kit, right down to the Lithium-ion batteries that power them. Here's what you need to know about DeWalt's Cordless Configurator.
How to use Dewalt's kit configurator
To use the Cordless Configurator, visit DeWalt.com and select Systems in the top left corner. Hover over Cordless Platforms, then click on Cordless Configurator in the ensuing window. Once you're in, you'll see two paths to choose from in the Configurator, which also has a Prebuilt feature allowing users to select from DeWalt's various pre-packaged kits.
Those who prefer to go the fully customizable route will instead want to select the Custom option on the Cordless Configurator splash page. From there, the path to assembling the DeWalt cordless kit of your dreams is relatively straightforward, though you will have lots of decisions to make along the way. First and foremost, you'll need to pick through the various cordless categories — including Cutting & Grinding, Drilling & Fastening, Woodworking, Specialty Tools, Outdoor Tools, and Universal Tools — to discern which tools might be worthy of your kit. Once you select from that list, you can further hone your search by Category, Features, and Size.
You can add as many, or as few, tools to your kit as you like from each selection category. Once those decisions are made, you'll need to click into the Battery Selection page to determine which power source you want to run your gear with. Finally, you can sort through the various Accessory categories to determine what extras you might need for your tools. When you're done, click Buy Now and DeWalt will direct you to an online retailer where you can complete your purchase. You should know, however, that all of your selected items may not be available from the same retail outlet.