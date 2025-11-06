Tesla May Allow Users To Gift Full Self-Driving Trials To Others Before The Holidays

If you own a Tesla but have not yet invested in its self-driving technology, you may just find a surprise under your tree this year. Raj Jegannathan, VP and head of Tesla's North American Sales, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the company plans to offer a gifting program for its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) package. The subscription gifts should be available before the holiday season, according to his post.

Autonomous or self-driving vehicles are getting more and more common, and you can even hail a self-driving taxi in some U.S. cities. They may not turn heads like they would have three or four years ago, but many Americans are still wary of self-driving technology. A 2024 study by AAA, for example, found that 66% of American drivers were fearful of the technology, while 25% reported feeling uncertain about it. Despite their misgivings, many drivers are indeed interested in the technology behind these advanced systems, including automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Consumers cannot yet purchase fully self-driving vehicles, such as the ones employed by Waymo. Yet interest in Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology is growing, regardless of some allegations of dangerous malfunctions. As such, drivers that haven't quite committed to the program on their own may appreciate a chance to give it a try.