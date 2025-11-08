Why Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Clunk When Shifting Gears

That "clunk" you get when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle shifts gears, isn't that the best sound? Rest assured, it's not usually a cause for concern: It's just a signature part of the bike's mechanical makeup. In fact, most of the time, that sound is completely normal. It's from the Harley's dog ring gearbox design, which differs from the mesh systems used on many other motorcycles. But still, not even other bikes with dog ring gearboxes have that sound (such as the best Kawasaki motorcycles). It's just a Harley thing, and it's what many H-D riders love about the bikes.

You see, Harley parts are a lot bigger and a lot heavier than standard motorcycles. Naturally, those bigger, heavier parts would make a deeper noise during gear changes compared to a typical bike. Compare that to sport bikes, which are usually smaller and more lightweight, and you can clearly see (and hear) the difference between the two. The former will have a deep growl, complete with clunks, while the latter will sound more high-pitched.