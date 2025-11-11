How Much HP Does A ProCharger Add To A V8? (And What It'll Cost You)

That first hard pull you experience after bolting on a ProCharger is one of those moments that any gearhead would remember. The throttle stops being eager and turns urgent, and the roars from the exhaust sharpen into something that screams "not stock."

According to MotorTrend, installing a ProCharger Stage II system on a 2018 Mustang GT bumps up the car's wheel horsepower from 400 to 676. That's a 276-horsepower bump at just 8.5 psi of boost, or in other figures, a 60%+ gain from just one bolt-on kit. Insane, right? The magazine also held another test involving the same ProCharger kit mated to a stock 2019 Camaro SS with an output of 455 horsepower, and the results were just as impressive with the SS reaching 592 horsepower. This goes to demonstrate that centrifugal ProChargers deliver consistent, repeatable results, but only when tuned right.

Even ProCharger's own data backs that up. Its HO kits for late-model Ford, GM, RAM tend to promise massive horsepower improvements, like a staggering 325+ horsepower gain for the 2024-2025 Ford Mustang GT, which just feels illegal to have. Still, the physics behind these results makes them plausible — boost pressure scales the air mass consumed by the engine, and with proper tuning and intercooling, each pound of boost can yield roughly a 3-5% gain in horsepower. So, if you're in a sturdy V8, running 8-10 psi, then you're certainly in the sweet spot where you can relish three-digit gains that still feel OEM-smooth when off-boost.