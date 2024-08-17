Procharger Vs. Supercharger: Is There A Difference, Or Are They The Same?

It's not uncommon these days to encounter reliable cars with turbocharged engines. But before the recent rise of the turbocharger, the preferred method to boost performance was to utilize a supercharger — not to be confused with the superchargers used to restore batteries for electric vehicles. The end result of increasing an engine's power and torque is effectively the same, but how a turbocharger and a supercharger go about achieving those results is quite different.

While turbochargers are in vogue today, there are still those who swear by superchargers. Your choice would then come down to which manufacturer you are going to go with, as you probably are not going to be able to get one directly from the automaker's factory. You could go with companies like Vortech or Whipple, but ProCharger is one of the best companies out there to supercharge your vehicle.

ProCharger is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, establishing itself as one of the top brands in this field. If a supercharger is a supercharger, you might think that all of these brands are created equal, but when it comes to ProCharger, there are reasons why its products have been able to separate themselves from others on the market. Here, we are going to get into how exactly a supercharger operates and whether or not the ones made by ProCharger do enough to separate themselves from your average supercharger. If you are in the market to supercharge your vehicle, perhaps this can act as a bit of a handy guide to let you know if ProCharger is the right company for you.

