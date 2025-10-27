How Much HP Does A ProCharger Add To A 5.7 HEMI & What Does One Cost?
The Gen III 5.7 HEMI debuted in 2003, powering vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger, Charger, Durango, Magnum, Chrysler 300, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ram 1500 before Dodge decided to discontinue the HEMI engine. The good news is that ProCharger supplies a bolt-on supercharger kit for each of these 5.7 HEMI-powered models, even those with shaker hoods.
Installing a ProCharger supercharger is an easy way to add up to 160 horsepower to a 5.7 HEMI without taking out a second mortgage on your house. While a ProCharger kit isn't exactly inexpensive, with kits for the 5.7 HEMI priced at $6,749 and up depending on the recipient's year and model, it's a cost-effective way to gain a lot of power quickly.
ProCharger kits are made in the USA, entirely in-house at ProCharger, and come with everything needed for a DIY install, including the ECM tune. If you're not into DIY, ProCharger has a worldwide network of authorized dealers to answer any questions or do the installation for you.
What makes ProCharger a good option for adding power to a 5.7 HEMI?
All superchargers have an adverse affect on fuel economy. However, the centrifugal-style superchargers used by ProCharger are among the least detrimental. Of course, no one is adding a supercharger to a 5.7 HEMI in hopes of improving fuel economy.
One of the best reasons for choosing ProCharger for your 5.7 HEMI is the company's commitment to producing quality DIY-friendly kits. The company claims "nobody supercharges more HEMIs than ProCharger," the "largest power gains," and "30 years of innovation."
The claim for providing the largest power gains could depend on the exact model in question. However, using the 375-horsepower 5.7 HEMI 2019 Dodge Challenger as an example, ProCharger advertises 160+ horsepower gains, from 7 pounds of boost, which should add up to around 535 horsepower. For comparison, Magnuson Superchargers offers a bolt-on kit for the same car producing an advertised 524 horsepower total, or a 149-hp gain. The Magnuson kit is priced at $8,995 compared to $8,399 for the ProCharger version with each showing an estimated shipping charge of around $185.
Another advantage of the ProCharger supercharger kit is its "50-state emissions street legal" status. ProCharger has a long list of superchargers, including several for 5.7 HEMIs, that are compliant with California Air Resources Board (CARB) requirements, making them legal in California and other states that follow CARB emissions requirements.