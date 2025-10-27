How Much HP Does A ProCharger Add To A 5.7 HEMI & What Does One Cost?

The Gen III 5.7 HEMI debuted in 2003, powering vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger, Charger, Durango, Magnum, Chrysler 300, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ram 1500 before Dodge decided to discontinue the HEMI engine. The good news is that ProCharger supplies a bolt-on supercharger kit for each of these 5.7 HEMI-powered models, even those with shaker hoods.

Installing a ProCharger supercharger is an easy way to add up to 160 horsepower to a 5.7 HEMI without taking out a second mortgage on your house. While a ProCharger kit isn't exactly inexpensive, with kits for the 5.7 HEMI priced at $6,749 and up depending on the recipient's year and model, it's a cost-effective way to gain a lot of power quickly.

ProCharger kits are made in the USA, entirely in-house at ProCharger, and come with everything needed for a DIY install, including the ECM tune. If you're not into DIY, ProCharger has a worldwide network of authorized dealers to answer any questions or do the installation for you.