The Easiest Way To Keep Your Car's Dashboard Dust Free
Keeping a clean car is a matter of pride for many of us. Shining paintwork, dressed tires, and streak-free windows not only look great, but they also help to retain your car's value better, and can improve safety on the road too — especially with regards to clean windows.
However, one area that can prove tough to keep on top of is dust in the interior. Sure, dust doesn't just spring out of nowhere, but it sure can seem like it, and it has a nasty habit of settling on top of dashboards. Likely because it's one of the few large and flat surfaces within your car's cabin that doesn't get sat on or brushed up against, and there's nothing above it to keep dust from settling there. The vinyl material dashboards are typically covered in won't help either, as it can actually attract dust due to static build up. Frustratingly, a dusty dash might reflect more in your windscreen too, which again cause be distracting and something of a safety concern.
Sure, you can keep a little duster or a pack of wipes in your interior for keeping the dash clean, but life would surely be a lot easier if dust just didn't settle there in the first place. While we can't promise to transform your Camry into a dust-free zone, there are a few tips and tricks which can reduce the amount of dust that gets in there in the first place. These range from regular maintenance tips, to specialist cleaning tools, and the great benefit is that neither will take up too much of your precious time or money.
Here's how to keep dust from finding its way to your dashboard
Replacing the cabin filter is the first thing you can do the help. All cars have one, and its purpose is simple; to filter the air that enters your car through the HVAC system. Naturally, just as you might expect with any filter, over time it does clog up and become less efficient. Dust, leaves, and just about anything else can become clogged in the filter.
Not only does this reduce its efficiency, but it also reduces the quality of the air within the cabin, plus it can contribute to the build-up of dust in there too. Most automakers suggest replacing the cabin filter every 18 months or 15,000 miles, and fortunately, it's not a difficult or expensive task.
Generally, cabin filters are located under the dashboard somewhere, and cost between $10 and $20 to purchase. While this is an effective way of reducing the amount of dust that settles on your dashboard, you can also double-down by using anti-static surface treatment products. Using these sprays to clean your interior will help dust from gathering, as their anti-static properties form a protective layer that specifically combats this. They are generally inexpensive, around $10 to $20, and are used just as you would any other interior spray.
Finally, you could always consider using a dashboard cover. These are a little more expensive, with prices varying quite considerably. However, not only will they stop dust from settling on the dash, they can quickly be removed and shaken to remove dust, and they also stop sunlight from drying out the dash-top itself. This reduces the risk of cracking, which will help to retain the original finish, and ultimately retain the best value possible for the car, too.