CFMoto Just Announced A V4 Superbike That Puts Other Motorcycle Manufacturers On Notice

Technically, the V4 SR-RR is still in the prototype stages. CFMoto says that it will serve as a platform for future models, but there is a lot to the design that hints at it seeing action in the future. Big wings up front and a direct reference in the press release to CFMoto's racing program suggest that some version of this bike will eventually enter MotoGP. The wings aren't just static either. According to CFMoto, the wings automatically adapt to speed and riding conditions, as seen in the company's video debuting the bike.

We've covered power, but what about weight? For a superbike to perform properly, it needs to be relatively light. CFMoto promises a curb weight of "below 200 kg," which works out to about 441 pounds. That's quite average for the class: The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, for instance, weighs 445 pounds, while the Yamaha R1M checks in at 452 pounds. CFMoto also claims a power-to-weight ratio of 0.86, although that's dry weight with a racing exhaust kit.

CFMoto also promises a semi-active electronically-controlled suspension and an Akrapovič exhaust, which should make the V4 SR-RR feel like a premium offering from the moment you swing your leg over. We don't know yet whether the V4 CR-RR will make it into the hands of consumers or if it will join CFMoto's American product lineup, but we'll keep our hopes high and leave an open spot on our testing schedule should CFMoto decide to send one our way.