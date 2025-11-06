CFMoto Just Announced A V4 Superbike That Puts Other Motorcycle Manufacturers On Notice
CFMoto hasn't been around in the United States very long, but it's making big waves. The company was founded in 1989 and didn't offer any products in the United States until the early 2000s. And while it now has a pretty robust lineup of smaller and middle-weight bikes, several of which are available in the U.S., there isn't much in the way of flagship machines. That may all change with its latest project, a V4-powered superbike.
The bike is called the V4 SR-RR, and it's currently just a prototype, but it looks quite close to production. Revealed at Milan's annual motorcycle event, EICMA (short for International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in English), the CFMoto V4 prototype has a 997cc, 90-degree V4 engine, which, according to CFMoto, produces over 210 hp. There's no word on torque, but 210 hp is more than enough power to put it in direct competition with some of the best bikes in the class, like the ultra-fast CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Yamaha R1M, and the recently refreshed Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. All of those bikes use inline four-cylinder engines, though. The CFMoto's V4 seemingly puts it a class above, potentially competing with V4 motorcycles like the track-munching Ducati Panigale V4, at least in terms of engine configuration.
There's more to the CFMoto V4 SR-RR than the engine
Technically, the V4 SR-RR is still in the prototype stages. CFMoto says that it will serve as a platform for future models, but there is a lot to the design that hints at it seeing action in the future. Big wings up front and a direct reference in the press release to CFMoto's racing program suggest that some version of this bike will eventually enter MotoGP. The wings aren't just static either. According to CFMoto, the wings automatically adapt to speed and riding conditions, as seen in the company's video debuting the bike.
We've covered power, but what about weight? For a superbike to perform properly, it needs to be relatively light. CFMoto promises a curb weight of "below 200 kg," which works out to about 441 pounds. That's quite average for the class: The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, for instance, weighs 445 pounds, while the Yamaha R1M checks in at 452 pounds. CFMoto also claims a power-to-weight ratio of 0.86, although that's dry weight with a racing exhaust kit.
CFMoto also promises a semi-active electronically-controlled suspension and an Akrapovič exhaust, which should make the V4 SR-RR feel like a premium offering from the moment you swing your leg over. We don't know yet whether the V4 CR-RR will make it into the hands of consumers or if it will join CFMoto's American product lineup, but we'll keep our hopes high and leave an open spot on our testing schedule should CFMoto decide to send one our way.