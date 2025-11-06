Sorry, Small Car Complainers, You Had Your Chance And You Fumbled It

Spend enough time in car circles online or in person, and you will hear people bemoaning the lack of "small" cars. Not cars like the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, mind you; they're referring to real compacts such as the Honda Fit, Toyota Yaris, and Nissan Versa Note, all of which had their moment in the limelight and still enjoy a cult following despite each model's respective discontinuation.

Small cars have existed in the United States in fits and starts over the years, but none have ever stayed around for very long compared to perennial sales successes like the Chevy Equinox or the aforementioned Corolla. One important fact to consider is that, for the most part, it's not the car's fault that it failed to gain traction. No one is going to argue that the Honda Fit was a bad car by any means, and current Fit owners will probably try to fight you for suggesting that the Fit was a through-and-through disaster. As boring and anticlimactic as it might sound, small cars simply don't sell very well in the United States. And it isn't a matter of falling short a few hundred units a year; compacts regularly fail miserably when it comes to sales figures, and we only have ourselves to blame.