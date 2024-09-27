Toyota Yaris iA Vs. Mazda 2: Are They The Same Car?

Badge engineering has been a go-to cost-cutting move in the automotive industry for decades, even affecting nameplates previously considered sacred — looking at you, "Toyota" (or should we say BMW?) Supra. While most manufacturers still keep their flagships in-house, the most common form of badge engineering stems from an automaker's need to fill a gap in its lineup while refusing to dedicate the resources to build its own solution. Repurposing another manufacturer's car under the thin veneer of a facelift is much easier, less time-consuming, and most importantly, less expensive. It's a Band-Aid approach to achieving market saturation but, in some cases, it does pay off.

Toyota and Mazda have been in a relationship for a while now, starting in 2015, when they vowed to "build a continuous partnership that would mutually benefit the companies..." That's where the Mazda 2 entered the picture. Toyota wanted to add a new inexpensive subcompact car without having to design one, so Mazda gave Toyota the go-ahead to give the little city cruiser a makeover.

With that, the Yaris iA was born, sharing everything aside from its badges and gaping front grille. But the Yaris iA wasn't even the Mazda 2's first identity change — it was Toyota's Scion brand that grabbed hold of the Mazda 2 first.