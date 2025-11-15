The Best Push Mower Brand Available At Lowe's, According To Users
While riding mowers remain a popular choice for homeowners and lawn care professionals, they are a luxury that many either don't need, or just can't afford. Thankfully, the market for push lawn mowers continues to be quite robust, with virtually every major manufacturer offering at least one model among its current lineup. And yes, you will find push mowers from many of those brands on sale either online or at your local brick-and-mortar Lowe's.
In fact, the popular big box home improvement retailer currently counts around 180 different push mowers among its available stock. This covers everything from non-powered models to those running on gasoline and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs. They also encompass some 32 different brand names, including EGO, Toro, Craftsman, Kobalt, Worx, American Lawn Mower, Bilt Hard, Black + Decker, Bolens, CAT, CNCEST, Costway, Full Boar, Great Northern Equipment, Great States, Greenworks, Greenworks Pro, Husqvarna, Litheli, LOVMOR, ProRun, Senix, Skil, StickGoo, SunJoe, Swisher, Tatayosi, Walensee, WEN, Wild Badger Power, Yardforce and YardMax.
Yes, it took a little work to merely lay all of those brands out for you here, and it'll no doubt take even more work for consumers to run through each and decide which brand makes the mower that best suits their needs. But if real world customer feedback is part of your decision-making process, you should know that the push mowers from EGO are the clear favorites among Lowe's customers. Here's what they have to say about the brand's battery-powered products.
Lowe's customers generally rave about EGO's battery powered push mowers
EGO's top-of-the-table status among Lowe's customers may come as a little bit of a surprise, as the Chevron-owned brand operates in the rechargeable Lithium-Ion market. In fact, EGO doesn't offer a single gas-powered machine in its entire model line. And just for symmetry's sake, we will offer that, in terms of gas-powered machines, Toro models appear to rank a cut above the competition. But Lowe's is clearly impressed with EGO's battery-powered lineup, counting 14 of the brand's push mowers among its stock, which is third most of any brand.
Not a single one of those EGO push lawn mowers is rated lower than 4.5 stars. And as of this writing, all but three of those lawn mowers boast a rating of 4.6-stars. While certain models from both Greenworks and Toro are competitive with the EGO devices, the cumulative numbers just don't hold up. Some models from Toro hold star ratings in the mid-threes, and a couple of Greenworks makes a dip just below four-stars. Ultimately, this comparison wasn't particularly close, as those impressive EGO ratings are also based on tens of thousands of user reviews.
As for what Lowe's customers like about EGO's push mowers, power and precision are primary points of praise. Battery longevity is also regularly mentioned in reviews, though some users also claim the mowers may be better suited to managing smaller landscapes. In any case, those mowers are also considered very reliable by Lowe's customers, which is not surprising as reliability has been a calling card of the EGO brand for many years now.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide a customer based point of view concerning the various push lawn mower options available at Lowe's stores to any potential consumer looking to purchase one from the home improvement retailer. In seeking to do so, we studied the user-based star ratings awarded to every product offered under the various brand names of in-stock items, as well as reviews posted by real-world customers. We then used that information to determine which brand had received the most consistently positive ratings from the broadest base of users. As such, individual star ratings were often overshadowed by cumulative ratings for any particular brand.