The Best Push Mower Brand Available At Lowe's, According To Users

While riding mowers remain a popular choice for homeowners and lawn care professionals, they are a luxury that many either don't need, or just can't afford. Thankfully, the market for push lawn mowers continues to be quite robust, with virtually every major manufacturer offering at least one model among its current lineup. And yes, you will find push mowers from many of those brands on sale either online or at your local brick-and-mortar Lowe's.

In fact, the popular big box home improvement retailer currently counts around 180 different push mowers among its available stock. This covers everything from non-powered models to those running on gasoline and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs. They also encompass some 32 different brand names, including EGO, Toro, Craftsman, Kobalt, Worx, American Lawn Mower, Bilt Hard, Black + Decker, Bolens, CAT, CNCEST, Costway, Full Boar, Great Northern Equipment, Great States, Greenworks, Greenworks Pro, Husqvarna, Litheli, LOVMOR, ProRun, Senix, Skil, StickGoo, SunJoe, Swisher, Tatayosi, Walensee, WEN, Wild Badger Power, Yardforce and YardMax.

Yes, it took a little work to merely lay all of those brands out for you here, and it'll no doubt take even more work for consumers to run through each and decide which brand makes the mower that best suits their needs. But if real world customer feedback is part of your decision-making process, you should know that the push mowers from EGO are the clear favorites among Lowe's customers. Here's what they have to say about the brand's battery-powered products.