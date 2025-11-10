Two Of Google's Most Useful Android Apps Just Got Even Better
Google Keep and Google Tasks have been among Google's most useful Android apps for years. Keep has always been the champion of quick note-taking, letting you jot down lists and record audio snippets. Tasks, meanwhile, is all about managing your actual to-do lists. Surprisingly, these two apps do not sync, forcing you to juggle reminders and tasks by constantly switching between apps.
Well, Google is finally tearing down that wall. After first teasing the change way back in April 2024, the company is officially rolling out a change that automatically saves your Google Keep reminders directly to Google Tasks. This means any reminder you create in your notes will also appear in your Google Calendar. The move completes Google's long-term consolidation strategy, which has been in the works. The company beganunifying its to-do lists back in 2023, when it migrated Assistant and Calendar reminders over to Google Tasks. During that wave, it specifically announced that Keep reminders would not be migrated. That's changed now.
The update also officially makes Google Tasks the central hub for managing everything you need to do across the entire Workspace ecosystem. Now, items from Keep, Gmail, Chat, Docs, and more feed into a single unified list. Even the existing time-based reminders you already had in Keep are being automatically migrated. The extended rollout began on October 13, 2025, and is headed to everyone.
Here's how it actually works
Using the new feature is simple. Just tap the bell icon in a note in Keep. The reminder menu that appears now shows the Google Tasks logo and clearly says, "Your reminders are saved in Google Tasks." Previously, this little note mentioned Google Reminders instead of Tasks.
Of course, you still get the classic options like "Tomorrow morning" or "Pick a date & time," and you can even tweak what "morning" or "evening" means in your Keep settings. Moreover, since this is now a full-fledged task, you also get more flexible editing. Users can change the date or time of a task in Keep, Calendar, or the Tasks app. AI fans would also be pleased to know that you can now even ask the Gemini app about any reminders you save via Keep, since it's all connected. It aligns with Google's broader push to enhance the Android experience with AI-powered features.
There are, however, a few trade-offs you need to know about. Most painfully, location-based reminders are getting sunsetted. You also need to change how you think about notifications. The Google Keep app itself will no longer be responsible for firing off reminder alerts. That burden now lies with the Google Calendar or Tasks app, so you'll need to have them installed. The logic is also a bit different: if you delete a task from your Calendar, the original note in Keep remains untouched, which is probably for the best. Of course, if you're unhappy with these changes, Android has plenty of alternate note-taking apps you can use.