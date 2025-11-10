Two Of Google's Most Useful Android Apps Just Got Even Better

Google Keep and Google Tasks have been among Google's most useful Android apps for years. Keep has always been the champion of quick note-taking, letting you jot down lists and record audio snippets. Tasks, meanwhile, is all about managing your actual to-do lists. Surprisingly, these two apps do not sync, forcing you to juggle reminders and tasks by constantly switching between apps.

Well, Google is finally tearing down that wall. After first teasing the change way back in April 2024, the company is officially rolling out a change that automatically saves your Google Keep reminders directly to Google Tasks. This means any reminder you create in your notes will also appear in your Google Calendar. The move completes Google's long-term consolidation strategy, which has been in the works. The company beganunifying its to-do lists back in 2023, when it migrated Assistant and Calendar reminders over to Google Tasks. During that wave, it specifically announced that Keep reminders would not be migrated. That's changed now.

The update also officially makes Google Tasks the central hub for managing everything you need to do across the entire Workspace ecosystem. Now, items from Keep, Gmail, Chat, Docs, and more feed into a single unified list. Even the existing time-based reminders you already had in Keep are being automatically migrated. The extended rollout began on October 13, 2025, and is headed to everyone.