Why Did Some '90s Toyotas Have Gold Badges? (Here's Our Best Guess)

You may have noticed that some Toyotas in the 1990s had gold badges that stood out in the sea of usual silver. If you're wondering if it means anything beyond looking stylish, you may be let down. Drivers from the 1990s recall seeing these golden badges on certain Toyota models that had a "Gold Package." But these Gold Package versions were less about improved performance upgrades and more about making a statement.

So how much did it cost to have a Gold Package version? One owner claims it cost $500 more back in the 1990s — a pretty large sum just to have a golden status symbol on your car. Still, it was one way to make your car stand out, since Toyota apparently chose its most popular models to get the Gold Package treatment. This included Camry, Corolla, and Land Cruiser vehicles. Think of it sort of like the tri-color badge on some off-roading Toyota models — it's meant to represent a certain spirit rather than a physical upgrade.