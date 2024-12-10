What Does The Tri-Color Badge Mean On A Toyota?

With bright yellow, orange, and red rhombuses, Toyota's tri-color badge stands out against some of its models' black grille. Why are there some Toyota cars with this eye-catching badge? This is known as the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) tri-color badge, an iconic logo that is inspired by the car brand's off-road racing history.

It all started with Ivan "Ironman" Stewart, a top off-road racer who had a partnership with Toyota in the 1980s. He started winning races with Toyota's trucks in the tri-color livery; the red was meant to represent his passion, the orange his determination, and the yellow his optimism. Stewart became one of the most decorated off-road racers. This includes 84 victories and 10 championships, sporting the colors as he crossed the finish line at Baja 500s, Mint 400s, Parker 400s, and SCORE World Championships — all while driving a Toyota pickup that the brand continued to improve over time.

While working on these competitive off-road vehicles, Toyota started using the same performance parts in their production vehicles as well, connecting customers to their racing roots.

