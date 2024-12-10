What Does The Tri-Color Badge Mean On A Toyota?
With bright yellow, orange, and red rhombuses, Toyota's tri-color badge stands out against some of its models' black grille. Why are there some Toyota cars with this eye-catching badge? This is known as the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) tri-color badge, an iconic logo that is inspired by the car brand's off-road racing history.
It all started with Ivan "Ironman" Stewart, a top off-road racer who had a partnership with Toyota in the 1980s. He started winning races with Toyota's trucks in the tri-color livery; the red was meant to represent his passion, the orange his determination, and the yellow his optimism. Stewart became one of the most decorated off-road racers. This includes 84 victories and 10 championships, sporting the colors as he crossed the finish line at Baja 500s, Mint 400s, Parker 400s, and SCORE World Championships — all while driving a Toyota pickup that the brand continued to improve over time.
While working on these competitive off-road vehicles, Toyota started using the same performance parts in their production vehicles as well, connecting customers to their racing roots.
The Toyota tri-color badge today
Today, the tri-color badge inspired by Stewart and adopted by the TRD can be spotted on a few of Toyota's off-road vehicles. This includes some models of Highlander, 4Runner, RAV4, Tacoma, and Tundra — vehicles that are meant to continue Toyota's off-road roots. These don't come with the vehicle, though. A lot of people with Toyota off-road SUVs and trucks will purchase the emblem and install it as a way to represent Toyota's heritage, pay respects to Stewart, and show off their own off-road adventuring spirit. The badge can be purchased on Amazon, Etsy, and specialty car sites in an abundance of styles.
Nearly 80 years old, Stewart still works with the Toyota Racing Development program, helping to promote racing and Toyota's racing products. The living legend also encourages the new generation of off-road racers with interviews and advice. Ready to earn your own stripes? Check out some of Toyota's best off-roading trucks throughout the past few decades.